Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (United States Geological Survey)

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay area, just south of Pleasant Hill on Monday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake hit at 10:33 p.m. with a 2.5 quake striking just 10 minutes before.

KPIX says no immediate injuries or damage was reported.

The quake came just days before the 30th anniversary of the deadly and destructive 1989 Loma Prieta quake.