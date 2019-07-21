News

35th Annual Central Coast Renaissance Festival in SLO wraps up

Posted: Jul 21, 2019

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The 35th annual Central Coast Renaissance Festival wrapped up on Sunday. 
The event took place in San Luis Obispo at Laguna Lake Park.

The Renaissance Festival was set in 1585 when Queen Elizabeth I ruled the land. 

"God save the queen," yelled knights gathered around her.  

The Queen of England graced the village with her magnificent presence as she greeted the commoners. 

"We are so overwhelmed when the queen comes," said Renaissance Festival performer Violette Dechambord.

The day was filled with plays and Elizabethan song and dance. 

"What's special about this event is that you see people from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the Renaissance, a very special time in history," said Renaissance Festival attendee Conrad Wright.

The re-created village demonstrated what life was really like during that time. 

"Dr. Schnobal who comes to the village from the College of Physicians of London where indeed he is Doctor for the Plague, which as thou know hath swept through London," acted out performer Mistress Burroughs.

Performers and attendees went to great lengths to tailor their costumes. 

"Our outfits are from the early 1700's, from a fashion standpoint it would be considered the Georgian period. Where King George had descended the throne," said The Society of Creative Anachronism member Boone Turnbauer.

Knights were on display in full battle armor, a first for the festival. 

"Over at the Queen's court there is live steel combat, those guys get busy with it. They are amazing fighters," said knight performer Lord Vaxs Foxwood.

Foods like meat pies, wine, ale, and fish were offered in abundance. 

"We are a fishing fleet, we wonder the fair aimlessly in hopes of finding fishermen to catch our dinner and theirs," declared attendee Karen Summers in a thick Elizabethan accent. 

Vendors who profit from the yearly event said they attend every year and enjoy the crowd. 

"You have a lot of repeat business, you have a lot of clients come year after year for the clothes and from the experience," said vendor Jason Vollmann.

