News

3,000 gallons of sewage released in San Luis Obispo

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 06:48 PM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 07:35 PM PST

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A sewage release sent thousands of gallons of sewage into the streets of San Luis Obispo, according to the health department.

The release happened at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16th from a mainline located at 3355 Broad Street.  

The release of 3,000 gallons of sewage was pushed into an adjacent storm drain that leads to Acacia Creek. San Luis Obispo County public health officials said the spill is due to a main line blockage.

The release was stopped, and cleanup was completed at around 9 a.m., according to the county public health officials.

Residents are advised to stay out of Acacia Creek during and 72 hours following the next storm event.

According to representatives from the County of San Luis Obispo Environmental Health the area of the spill has been cleaned and sanitized, and signs are posted at Damon Garcia fields to warn the public about avoiding water contact.
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Betty White through the years
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS

Betty White through the years

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Survivors of abduction in the US
Barron County Sheriff via CNN

Survivors of abduction in the US

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

Celebrities who go by one name
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations
Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: January 15
Jo Hale for Getty Images

On this day: January 15

Most memorable celebrity weddings
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Most memorable celebrity weddings

Craziest truck spills
Arizona Dept. Public Safety via CNN

Craziest truck spills

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way