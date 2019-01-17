3,000 gallons of sewage released in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A sewage release sent thousands of gallons of sewage into the streets of San Luis Obispo, according to the health department.

The release happened at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16th from a mainline located at 3355 Broad Street.

The release of 3,000 gallons of sewage was pushed into an adjacent storm drain that leads to Acacia Creek. San Luis Obispo County public health officials said the spill is due to a main line blockage.

The release was stopped, and cleanup was completed at around 9 a.m., according to the county public health officials.

Residents are advised to stay out of Acacia Creek during and 72 hours following the next storm event.

According to representatives from the County of San Luis Obispo Environmental Health the area of the spill has been cleaned and sanitized, and signs are posted at Damon Garcia fields to warn the public about avoiding water contact.

