UPDATE: Officials have stopped forward progress on the South Fire that burned more than 100 acres
Fire officials will be working this fire throughout the evening
Older story:
The South Fire is now burning 120 acres of brush in the mountains above Fillmore and Santa Paula in Ventura County.
The Ventura County Fire Department calls the terrain rugged. They say the fire is burning East, and away from any structures that may be threatened.
Cal Fire is now assisting in the fight against The South Fire. As of, 2:45 Saturday afternoon, the fire had burned 120 acres.
Firefighters from multiple agencies are working to battle a 50 acre fire near Fillmore in Ventura County.
The fire broke out just before 12:00 p.m. Sunday on South Mountain Road.
Officials are calling it the South Fire.
According to scanner traffic, four air tankers have been requested and two dozers are on scene, the fire is working uphill in steep terrain. Officials are reporting a moderate rate of speed through scanner traffic.
The Ventura County Sheriff's station in Fillmore is asking people in the area to stay away from South Mountain Road, as fire crews are using it to access the area.
This is a developing story -- and will be updated as more information becomes available.