"Trustee sale notice" signs posted in Orcutt community spark fears among residents

ORCUTT, Calif. - "Trustee sale notice signs" are being posted on "Woodmere Villa" homes saying First American Title Insurance Company in San Diego is serving a notice of Trustee's sale under deed trust.

The notice says there will be a public auction for UBS AG, a London Bank. This created panic that people's homes are being sold.

Turns out, that's not the case. It's not the homes that are being auctioned, it's the mineral rights being auctioned off on August 21.

We spoke to Mary K Wendel of MK Consultants, Inc. who is serving the notice for First American Title Insurance Company. She says HVI Cat Canyon Inc. (aka Greka Energy) is the mineral rights holder for the land.

Greka owner Randeep Grewal used the mineral rights as collateral to get a loan. He did not pay up, so his mineral rights are being auctioned off. This is also happening in other parts of the Santa Maria Valley as well.

Greka is known as a company who has had a lot of issues over the years, including most recently in December when the EPA and DOJ raided their facilities west of Santa Maria.

The mineral rights are worth tens millions of dollars.

We will have a follow-up on this story tomorrow, please check back for more updates.