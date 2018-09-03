"Tattooes & Tenacious" exhibit opens at Channel Islands Maritime Museum

Tattooed and Tenacious exhibit opens at Channel Islands Maritime Museum in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - "Tattooed & Tenacious: Inked Woman in California History" is the latest exhibit at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum in Oxnard's Channel Islands Harbor.

Visitors will find photos of women with tattoos dating back to the early 1900s.

The most recent photo shows Janis Joplin.

There is also a chair and equipment used by tattoo artists.

A reception will be held on Wednesday for the show that runs through early December.

For more information visit, https://cimmvc,org