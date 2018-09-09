"I Dig Rock and Roll Music" premieres at Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura

"I Dig Rock and Roll Music" (Photo by Tracy Lehr / KEYT)

"I Dig Rock and Roll Music" (Photo by Tracy Lehr / KEYT)

VENTURA, Calif. - Rock and Roll fans of a certain age are taking a trip down memory lane at the world premiere of "I Dig Rock and Roll Music" at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura.

The celebration of folk music then and now includes a new song by Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary fame.

The show features six performers playing many chart-topping songs from the '60s and '70s.

The co-production with the Laguna Playhouse runs through Sept.19.

The following weekend the Rubicon Theatre Company will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with gala.

For more information about the celebration visit, https://www.rubicontheatre,org