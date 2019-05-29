"High Fire Season" beginning June 3 for Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Sheriff via CNN

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, has officially declared June 3, as the beginning of the "High Fire Season" period for all areas of Santa Barbara County.

In order to prepare, Santa Barbara County Fire and other local agencies will be increasing the number of vehicles and firefighters that respond to vegetation fires. Which, includes engines, dozers, crews and helicopters, a department spokesman said.

In addition, burn permits for residential burning or hazard reduction will be suspended.

The SBCFD wants to remind residents to be extra vigilant about fire safety.

Also, remember to maintain vegetation clearance around structures, review and be familiar with your "Ready! Set! Go!" wildfire action plan.

For more information about Ready! Set! Go! please visit www.sbcfire.com.