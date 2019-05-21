Money

Developer proposes new housing and business development on A Street in Santa Maria

Posted: May 20, 2019 05:43 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A major development is in the works for Santa Maria.

On Tuesday Dan Blough Construction will propose to city council to rezone Commercial Planned Office land to allow homes on the west side of Santa Maria. 

"It's a part of the Area 9 specific plan which is a very large area on the west side of Santa Maria, that has been reserved for good paying jobs," said Director of Community Development for the city of Santa Maria, Chuen Ng.

The developer wants to reserve 20 acres of the 134-acre plot for multi-family homes. 

"We think that is a good use because across the street you have single-family residential and the back part of the property is going to remain industrial," said Pacifica Commercial Realty broker Jerry Schmidt.

The developers felt they needed a buffer between the family homes on A Street and the industrial businesses they hope to put in the back of the property.

The city says the council will look at how the proposal will impact the area. 

"So as far as traffic, impact to schools, public safety, that's police and fire. We will look at it as a whole package and what that means for the surrounding area," said Ng.

If the site is approved, the new homes would bring more kids to schools and create a need for more police services in the area. According to the city of Santa Maria, there is a need for more homes being built.

"We need more housing and the state has indicated that we need more housing throughout the state," said Ng.

The potential development would also bring in more money to Santa Maria.

"It will bring more tax dollars because once the property is developed the value of the real estate brings in more property tax," said Schmidt. 

Five
