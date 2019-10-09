Zombie Glow Run is taking over Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - This coming Saturday zombies will be taking over Santa Barbara County Animal Services' Santa Maria Animal Center for the 6th Annual Zombie Glow Run.

The event raises money and awareness for homeless shelter animals. This family-friendly event will include three run/walk options, live music, food trucks, costume contests for two and four legged guests, and more.

Participants can don their zombie best, and bring the family and furry friends for a spook-tacular good time! The fun will include venturing into areas around the shelter seldom visited, dodging friendly zombies, collecting glow swag, and dancing to the sound of local favorite, Different Strings.

The 6th Annual Zombie Glow Run is hosted by the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation and goes from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

For more information or to get your tickets visit www.sbcanimalcare.org.