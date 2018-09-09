SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

What's Right

Santa Barbara Yacht Club hosts 14th Annual Charity Regatta

Proceeds go to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care SB

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 01:35 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 01:35 PM PDT

Santa Barbara Yacht Club hosts 14th Annual Charity Regatta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - People set sail off the coast of Santa Barbara for a good cause. It was all part of the 14th Annual Santa Barbara Yacht Club Charity Regatta. 

"It's a fun race because we have some inexperienced skippers," said Francie Lufkin, Santa Barbara Yacht Club member.

Boats of all different sizes competed against one another, hoisting sales quickly and making razor-sharp turns around buoys.

Money raised at this year's regatta will be donated to The Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care in Santa Barbara who has been around for 110 years.

"We love doing this we love working with the VNHC crew," said Lufkin.

VNHS provides health and personal care at home and offers hospice services at home and at its Serenity House.

"We never turn anyone away, we want to be able to care for them," said Lynda Tanner, President, and CEO of VNHS. 

In the past 14 years, the Yacht Club has raised more than one million dollars for the non-profit. 

"It's events like this, that allows us to be the safety net in SantaBarbara and allows us to take care of those that need us," said Tanner.

For more information on the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care in Santa Barbara, click here.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards red carpet
2018 Getty Images

2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards red carpet

On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Celebrity grandparents
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrity grandparents

Celebrity mugshots
Franklin Co Sheriff via CNN

Celebrity mugshots

World's Top 10 tourist destinations
Frederic T Stevens/Getty Images

World's Top 10 tourist destinations

Notable recalls of 2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

Celebrities who died too young
Jean-Luc via Wikimedia Commons

Celebrities who died too young

On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Notable deaths of 2018
Wikimedia

Notable deaths of 2018

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?

On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018