Santa Barbara Yacht Club hosts 14th Annual Charity Regatta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - People set sail off the coast of Santa Barbara for a good cause. It was all part of the 14th Annual Santa Barbara Yacht Club Charity Regatta.

"It's a fun race because we have some inexperienced skippers," said Francie Lufkin, Santa Barbara Yacht Club member.

Boats of all different sizes competed against one another, hoisting sales quickly and making razor-sharp turns around buoys.

Money raised at this year's regatta will be donated to The Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care in Santa Barbara who has been around for 110 years.

"We love doing this we love working with the VNHC crew," said Lufkin.

VNHS provides health and personal care at home and offers hospice services at home and at its Serenity House.

"We never turn anyone away, we want to be able to care for them," said Lynda Tanner, President, and CEO of VNHS.

In the past 14 years, the Yacht Club has raised more than one million dollars for the non-profit.

"It's events like this, that allows us to be the safety net in SantaBarbara and allows us to take care of those that need us," said Tanner.

