Santa Barbara's hospitality industry holds first Hotel Olympics

Kickoff event for the summer hospitality season

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 05:52 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 05:52 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Seven local hotels went head to head in some friendly competition in Santa Barbara's first annual Hotel Olympics.

Bellhops put their skills to the test in an obstacle course and servers tried their hands at balancing glasses on trays.

Hotel Californian served as the arena for these 'herculean'' tasks. 

The Santa Barbara's hospitality industry came together to organize this event as a comeback after the one-two punch of wildfires and mudslides that affected the area during the winter months.

Organizers say the games are a way to show solidarity and resilience in the wake of the disasters.

The hotels that participate in the games include Ritz-Carlton Barcara Santa Barbara, Hotel Milo, Santa Barbara Inn, Hotel Californian, Hotel Indigo, The Goodland in Goleta, and the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. 

Here are the official results from the first annual Santa Barbara Hotel Olympics:

Bell-cart Race

  1. Santa Barbara Inn
  2. Hotel Californian
  3. Hilton Santa Barbara

Server Obstacle Course

  1. Santa Barbara Inn
  2. Hotel Californian
  3. Hilton Santa Barbara

Bike Building

  1. Goodland
  2. Hilton Santa Barbara
  3. Hotel Indigo

Blind Taste

  1. Hotel Californian
  2. Hilton Santa Barbara
  3. Hotel Indigo

Talent Show

  1. Jose Rios - Hotel Californian
  2. Dragon Sun - The Ritz-Carlton Bacara 
  3. Amanda Gallup - Hotel Indigo

Leadership Minute to Win it

  1. Hotel Milo (Gold Medals)

Towel Origami

  1. Santa Barbara Inn (Trophy)

Cake Wars

  1. Hotel Milo

