Santa Barbara's hospitality industry holds first Hotel Olympics
Kickoff event for the summer hospitality season
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Seven local hotels went head to head in some friendly competition in Santa Barbara's first annual Hotel Olympics.
Bellhops put their skills to the test in an obstacle course and servers tried their hands at balancing glasses on trays.
Hotel Californian served as the arena for these 'herculean'' tasks.
The Santa Barbara's hospitality industry came together to organize this event as a comeback after the one-two punch of wildfires and mudslides that affected the area during the winter months.
Organizers say the games are a way to show solidarity and resilience in the wake of the disasters.
The hotels that participate in the games include Ritz-Carlton Barcara Santa Barbara, Hotel Milo, Santa Barbara Inn, Hotel Californian, Hotel Indigo, The Goodland in Goleta, and the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.
Here are the official results from the first annual Santa Barbara Hotel Olympics:
Bell-cart Race
- Santa Barbara Inn
- Hotel Californian
- Hilton Santa Barbara
Server Obstacle Course
- Santa Barbara Inn
- Hotel Californian
- Hilton Santa Barbara
Bike Building
- Goodland
- Hilton Santa Barbara
- Hotel Indigo
Blind Taste
- Hotel Californian
- Hilton Santa Barbara
- Hotel Indigo
Talent Show
- Jose Rios - Hotel Californian
- Dragon Sun - The Ritz-Carlton Bacara
- Amanda Gallup - Hotel Indigo
Leadership Minute to Win it
- Hotel Milo (Gold Medals)
Towel Origami
- Santa Barbara Inn (Trophy)
Cake Wars
- Hotel Milo