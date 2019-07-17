Pop star Rachel Platten has special moment with Oxnard student with special needs

OXNARD, Calif. - Pop star Rachel Platten gave a special surprise to an Oxnard student with special needs during her concert in Tahoe.

As the pop artist performed her hit single “Fight Song,” a precious moment was about to take place for one Oxnard family.

“She finally held my hand and in real life,” said Cameo Federico, a student with special needs that attends the adult tradition program at Rio Mesa High School. “Now I am famous. I am on YouTube. And I was screaming and crying after that.”

The 20-year-old said she was completely surprised the moment Platten reached out for her hand.

“I have special needs you know,” said Federico. “It is kind of special to me. Oh my god, it is my dream actually.”

Cameo’s mother Maggie surprised her with the concert this past Saturday in Tahoe.

“We took Cameo to go see Rachel Platten,” said Maggie Tougas. “Somebody that she loves and has wanted to see forever.”

What they weren’t expecting was the pop star to create a moment that would be cherished forever.

“I had happy tears,” said Federico. “I had goose bumps all over my arms.”

Even though the moment was captured on video, Cameo says she’s only watched it back a few times.

“I still think about her all the time,” said Federico. “She has a big heart, she is such an amazing person.”

It is still a moment she will never forget.