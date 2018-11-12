SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Nonprofit feeds firefighters and people affected by Woolsey Fire

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 03:51 PM PST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 04:39 PM PST

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Chefs and volunteers prepared food for evacuees and firefighters fighting the Woolsey Fire this weekend at Casa Pacifica in Camarillo.

The effort was organized by "World Central Kitchen' - a nonprofit that provides meals for people in the aftermath of a disaster.

"We are providing all meals for Red Cross shelters in Ventura County and L.A. County," said Chef Tim Kilcoyne, of World Central Kitchen.

World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit founded in 2010 by celebrity chef Jose Andres following the Haiti Earthquake.

The group has responded all over the world including, including to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico and Thomas Fire victims. 

Chef Tim Kilcoyne said people will be fed whenever and wherever there is a need.

"We are also going to the front lines taking care of the firefighters through Malibu Canyon stations that are not easily accessible," said Kilcoyne.

Volunteers say feeding others is a way to take action, instead of feeling helpless.

"Be of service to help our brothers and sisters. Everyone needs a little hand right now, and we have to pull together," said volunteer Manny Salcido.

Kilcoyne said during the Thomas Fire, World Central Kitchen prepared 40,000 meals in 10 days.

To volunteer or donate to World Central Kitchen, click here.

