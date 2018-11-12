Nonprofit feeds firefighters and people affected by Woolsey Fire

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Central Coast Kitchen is feeding firefighters on the frontlines and those affected by the Woolsey Fire. (Oliver Forster/KEYT.com)

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Chefs and volunteers prepared food for evacuees and firefighters fighting the Woolsey Fire this weekend at Casa Pacifica in Camarillo.

The effort was organized by "World Central Kitchen' - a nonprofit that provides meals for people in the aftermath of a disaster.

"We are providing all meals for Red Cross shelters in Ventura County and L.A. County," said Chef Tim Kilcoyne, of World Central Kitchen.

World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit founded in 2010 by celebrity chef Jose Andres following the Haiti Earthquake.

The group has responded all over the world including, including to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico and Thomas Fire victims.

Chef Tim Kilcoyne said people will be fed whenever and wherever there is a need.

"We are also going to the front lines taking care of the firefighters through Malibu Canyon stations that are not easily accessible," said Kilcoyne.

Volunteers say feeding others is a way to take action, instead of feeling helpless.

"Be of service to help our brothers and sisters. Everyone needs a little hand right now, and we have to pull together," said volunteer Manny Salcido.

Kilcoyne said during the Thomas Fire, World Central Kitchen prepared 40,000 meals in 10 days.

To volunteer or donate to World Central Kitchen, click here.