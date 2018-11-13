Community remembers Cody Coffman at Toppers Pizza fundraiser VIDEO

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Jason Coffman lost his oldest son in the Borderline bar shooting in Thousand Oaks last Wednesday night.

On Monday, Coffman greeted everyone like family as they waited to get into a Toppers Pizza fundraiser in Camarillo where his son grew up.

The money raised will help Cody’s family and fund a memorial Pony League Baseball scholarship.

The 22-year-old was a Pony League umpire and young players who knew Cody wore their team jerseys.

The line outside Toppers was so long they had to pick up more cheese and supplies from other Topper's restaurants.

One table was full of Borderline survivors who called Cody a hero for trying to protect young women from the gunman.

The father of a survivor said he wanted to be there to support Jason Coffman.

Jason Coffman said, “I feel my son’s presence with me right now holding me strong.”

He gave photos of his son as a young boy and as a Camarillo High football player to an organizer who put them on display.

Brandon Garza had Cody’s football jersey draped around his neck.

Garza is in the army and said he lost his best friend who was about to join the Army, too.

In high school, he said Cody’s was a goofball on the field who kept his spirits high even after a loss.

Cody is survived by a large family including two younger half-brothers.

His father said his wife is weeks away from adding a baby girl to the family of boys. The baby girl will share his middle name “Lee.”

A memorial service will be held for Coffman on Wednesday in Camarillo.”



