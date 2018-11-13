What's Right

Community remembers Cody Coffman at Toppers Pizza fundraiser

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 09:35 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 11:06 PM PST

Community remembers Cody Coffman at Toppers Pizza fundraiser VIDEO

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Jason Coffman lost his oldest son in the Borderline bar shooting in Thousand Oaks last Wednesday night.

On Monday, Coffman greeted everyone like family as they waited to get into a Toppers Pizza fundraiser in Camarillo where his son grew up.

The money raised will help Cody’s family and fund a memorial Pony League Baseball scholarship.

The 22-year-old was a Pony League umpire and young players who knew Cody wore their team jerseys.

The line outside Toppers was so long they had to pick up more cheese and supplies from other Topper's restaurants.

One table was full of Borderline survivors who called Cody a hero for trying to protect young women from the gunman.

The father of a survivor said he wanted to be there to support Jason Coffman.

Jason Coffman said, “I feel my son’s presence with me right now holding me strong.”

He gave photos of his son as a young boy and as a Camarillo High football player to an organizer who put them on display.

Brandon Garza had Cody’s football jersey draped around his neck.

Garza is in the army and said he lost his best friend who was about to join the Army, too.

In high school, he said Cody’s was a goofball on the field who kept his spirits high even after a loss.

Cody is survived by a large family including two younger half-brothers.

His father said his wife is weeks away from adding a baby girl to the family of boys. The baby girl will share his middle name “Lee.”

A memorial service will be held for Coffman on Wednesday in Camarillo.”


 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Notable deaths of 2018
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

Guess the celebrity mustache
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Guess the celebrity mustache

On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards

10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

Can you guess celebrities' real names?
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Can you guess celebrities' real names?

On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

Celebrities who served in the military
FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Celebrities who served in the military

On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Mass shooting at California bar
Getty Images

Mass shooting at California bar

Fabulous actresses over 50
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots