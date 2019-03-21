$20,000 in anniversary grants handed out by Montecito Bank & Trust

Ester Jacobsen Bates enthusiastically receives a $2000. check from Montecito Bank & Trust as part of the Anniversary Grants program that went to 10 local non-profits Wednesday night. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

Ester Jacobsen Bates enthusiastically receives a $2000. check from Montecito Bank & Trust as part of the Anniversary Grants program that went to 10 local non-profits Wednesday night. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 10 organizations have been honored with the Montecito Bank and Trust Anniversary grants in an annual presentation Wednesday night inside the downtown Santa Barbara branch.

The grants totaled $20,000.

The bank says its late founder Michael Towbes created the Anniversary Grants program to broaden the bank’s commitment to the communities and they include the bank's associates in the direction of corporate giving. All of this year's winners were hand selected by the bank's staff.

During the presentations each non-profit was given time to speak about their organization and a video was played to highlight their work.

There was also a surprise Community Hero award. It was presented by bank Chairman and CEO Janet Garufis to Matt Genovese who recently ran for a full day to all the elementary schools in the area to raise money for classroom and fitness programs. His goal through donations and a Go Fund Me campaign was $20,000.

The event also gave many of the non-profits a chance to meet each other and collaborate in the future.