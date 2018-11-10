Lyft partners with United Way, 2-1-1 offering rides to those in need during SoCal fires

Hill Fire burns in Ventura County, CA, Photo Date: 11/9/2018

VENTURA, Calif. - The on-demand transportation company Lyft has partnered with United Way and 2-1-1 to provide those in need in areas affected by the fires burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties with "relief rides."

"We're devastated by the fires in Southern California and our hearts go out to those who have been affected. We have partnered with United Way to offer Relief Rides in the Ventura and Los Angeles County areas through 2-1-1 and we’ll be monitoring the roads to prioritize our drivers’ safety," said Elliot Greenberger, Lyft Southern California Market Manager.

Any individuals that need assistance with transportation can dial 2-1-1 if they're currently in the affected areas.