Airport Director Hazel Johns lifts off into retirement

Many changes as she hands over the reins

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 06:49 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 06:49 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Airport Director Hazel Johns is taking a trip into retirement starting at the end of this week.

Johns began working for the city in 1987.  She became the Airport Director five years ago.

Lately the airport has had several announcements of new carriers and destinations along with a development increase on its property along Hollister Avenue.  Many of the changes have come after years of negotiations and planning meetings.


Johns says she recalls what the airport looked like when she started and how it has changed into a modern day facility now.  "When you look at where we were 30 years ago with the little terminal and the tents outside and now we have the brand new terminal and the safety over run areas, light industrial development going in on the north side,  we're in good shape. So I feel good about walking away and leaving it to the next crew."

Johns says the management staff is as strong as it has ever been going forward.

In her last week at the helm, Johns handled a golden hammer and pounded a nail into the wood at the North Hollister construction site.

The nationwide search for a new airport director is underway.  

 

