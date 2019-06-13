Teen raises funds to try and save Oxnard Performing Arts Center

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Oxnard Performing Arts Center is at the risk of closing down, but one teen is doing what he can to help raise funds to keep the doors open. ( Senerey de los Santos/ KEYT )

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Oxnard Performing Arts Center is at the risk of closing down, but one teen is doing what he can to help raise funds to keep the doors open. ( Senerey de los Santos/ KEYT )

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Performing Arts Center is looking for ways to keep its doors open after the city proposed to cut funds due to a multi-million dollar deficit.

15-year-old Anthony Delgadillo Salas decided to take matters into his own hands and created a GoFundMe page to try to save the facility.

"It is pretty much like you were watching a movie and it got suspenseful, just jaw dropping," said Delgadillo Salas.

That is the best way Delgadillo Salas can describe his reaction when he found out the Oxnard Performing Arts Center could be closing for good.

"I consider this my second home because I find this place comforting," said Delgadillo Salas. "I find this place safe. Inside these doors is a safe haven."

Many kids feel the same way about the facility, which has been open since 1968. It has been home to thousands of performances reaching more than 3-million people. Performers including Oxnard's own Anderson .Paak.

But the city needed to make budget cuts due to a $9.2 million deficit and the Performing Arts Center was just one of many on the chopping block.

"I just thought to myself, I have to do something about it," said Delgadillo Salas.

Deladillo Salas has been volunteering at the Center for two years. He decided to take maters into his own hands and started a campaign to help save The PACC.

"Our goal in cost is $1 million because that is how much it would cost to save this auditorium," said Delgadillo Salas.

"As of now, we have a six-month extension from the City of Oxnard to operate the facility and honor our commitments," said Carolyn Mullin, Performing Arts Center Event Coordinator. "We have about 120 events that are on the books through the end of the year so the city wanted to make sure we could respect all of those commitments."

The extension also gives the organization a chance to strategize, plan and raise enough money to keep the doors open for good.

"In September, when the City Manager issues his RFP which is request for proposals, he is going to open this up to the public to see who wants to run the Performing Arts Center," said Mullin. "There is interested parties, and our nonprofit is one of them. This is the first time where we can actually have a chance to operate this facility how we want."

If you would like to make a donation to the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, you can click here.