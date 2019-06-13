Lifestyle

Teen raises funds to try and save Oxnard Performing Arts Center

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 05:08 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 05:08 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Performing Arts Center is looking for ways to keep its doors open after the city proposed to cut funds due to a multi-million dollar deficit.

15-year-old Anthony Delgadillo Salas decided to take matters into his own hands and created a GoFundMe page to try to save the facility.

"It is pretty much like you were watching a movie and it got suspenseful, just jaw dropping," said Delgadillo Salas.

That is the best way Delgadillo Salas can describe his reaction when he found out the Oxnard Performing Arts Center could be closing for good.

"I consider this my second home because I find this place comforting," said Delgadillo Salas. "I find this place safe. Inside these doors is a safe haven."

Many kids feel the same way about the facility, which has been open since 1968. It has been home to thousands of performances reaching more than 3-million people. Performers including Oxnard's own Anderson .Paak.

But the city needed to make budget cuts due to a $9.2 million deficit and the Performing Arts Center was just one of many on the chopping block.

"I just thought to myself, I have to do something about it," said Delgadillo Salas.

Deladillo Salas has been volunteering at the Center for two years. He decided to take maters into his own hands and started a campaign to help save The PACC.

"Our goal in cost is $1 million because that is how much it would cost to save this auditorium," said Delgadillo Salas.

"As of now, we have a six-month extension from the City of Oxnard to operate the facility and honor our commitments," said Carolyn Mullin, Performing Arts Center Event Coordinator. "We have about 120 events that are on the books through the end of the year so the city wanted to make sure we could respect all of those commitments."

The extension also gives the organization a chance to strategize, plan and raise enough money to keep the doors open for good.

"In September, when the City Manager issues his RFP which is request for proposals, he is going to open this up to the public to see who wants to run the Performing Arts Center," said Mullin. "There is interested parties, and our nonprofit is one of them. This is the first time where we can actually have a chance to operate this facility how we want."

If you would like to make a donation to the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, you can click here.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

President's best friend: famous White House pets
Susan Sterner/White House Photo

President's best friend: famous White House pets

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies