Hancock College begins campaign to promote $75 million bond

LOMPOC, Calif. - Voters in Northern Santa Barbara County are being asked to support a bond measure that aims to improve technology and facilities at Allan Hancock College.

"It's really upgrading buildings that have outlived their useful life," said Dr. Kevin Walthers, Superintendent/President of Allan Hancock College. "Buildings that are 50-plus years old and can't really operate at in a modern environment anymore."

On Wednesday, the Friends of Allan Hancock College-Yes On Measure Y Committee officially kicked off its campaign to promote the $75 million bond measure.

Supporters gathered at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau to promote the importance and significance of Measure Y.

"We recognize the role the college plays in our economy," said Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glenn Morris. "Everything from our training our employees, to preparing to the next generation of business owners, to contributing to our local economy through tourism with PCPA, just a whole range of engagement in that economic cycle."

The campaign notes many of the facilities on the main Santa Maria campus date back to the early 1960's and are in major need of an upgrade.

"The needs have changed," said Walthers. "The technology infrastructure has changed. The ability to get more students in a classroom is different than it used to be and it's really important that we need to keep a modern campus for modern students and this is not about fixing leaky roofs. It's not about repairing things we should have taken care of. We spend $5 to $6 million each year on all the maintenance of our campus."

If passed, the measure would improve several key facilities, including the Public Safety Complex in Lompoc, the Solvang Festival Theater to benefit PCPA, athletic buildings and fields, as well as modernize and upgrade technologies an classrooms.

In addition, it would help build the planned 68,000 square foot, $48 million Fine Arts Complex in Santa Maria.

According to the campaign, each year property owners would pay $11 per $100,000 of assessed property, not market value. Walthers said the average payment for area property owners would be approximately $20 per year.

"(It's) less than lunch costs for a year," said Walthers. "It is an investment towards our community and the things I would say to parents is that we're already paying your kids tuition, so help us out a little bit. We're up 60 percent in enrollment because of the (Hancock) Promise program from the high schools. We're investing in our community and the nice part is the community has been so generous towards the college."

The length of the bond is 30 years.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

To pass, Measure Y will need to earn 55 percent of the vote.

