Scary Scarecrows line the streets of Solvang

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 12:10 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 02:54 PM PDT

Solvang Scarecrow Festival-

SOLVANG, Calif. - Some scary scarecrows are on display in Solvang this fall.

The 5th annual Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest is taking place this month.

All kinds of scarecrows line the streets of Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Ballard, Los Almos and Los Olivos.

The festival began in Solvang 8 years ago and spread to the surrounding towns in the valley.

Each community crowns the best scarecrow, and the winners move onto the "Harvest Cup" with the valley's top scarecrow to be recognized in November.

