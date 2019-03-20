Lifestyle

Pre-World War II era newspapers found in wall of Santa Barbara home

By:

Posted: Mar 20, 2019 03:33 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 20, 2019 03:33 PM PDT

Old newspapers found in wall

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local contractor made an amazing discovery behind the walls of an old cottage in Santa Barbara last week.

Steve Bertrand of Bertrand Construction, found dozens of newspapers dating back to pre-World War II  while repairing drywall in the bathroom. 

"It was kind of mind-blowing, Bertrand said, as he looked through the stacks of well-preserved newspapers.

The newspapers were printed by The Santa Barbara News-Press, Los Angeles Times and Los Angeles Examiner.

"I've never seen anything like this where there is 50 full pages of history," he said.

Most of the newspapers were printed in the Spring of 1939, months before the start of World War II. The bold headlines revealed ongoing turmoil in the United States and the world.

"War Fear Mounts As Hitler Defies Anti-Nazi Alliance," one headline reads.

"F.D.R. In Move For Lasting World Peace Calls On Hitler, Mussolini For Pledges," reads another.

For the most part, the newspapers are in good condition because of the lack of light and moisture in the wall.

"It appears there were never water leaks or mold issues. They are pretty much in pristine shape," Bertrand said. "Everything is very readable."

Bertrand made sure to hand over the newspapers to the owner of the property for safekeeping.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Outside an Ojai home where elder abuse is suspected

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall

8 things to know about Powerball

8 things to know about Powerball

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Biggest U.S. lottery jackpots

America's 10 favorite dog breeds

America's 10 favorite dog breeds

Twitter top 25 most followers

Twitter top 25 most followers

On this day: March 21
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: March 21

NCAA Tournament by the numbers
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament by the numbers

World's happiest countries
MARVEL via Wikimedia Commons

World's happiest countries

Celebrity best friends
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrity best friends

On this day: March 20
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

On this day: March 20

10 superfoods for spring
iStock/martinturzak

10 superfoods for spring

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018

Beautiful stars for every age
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beautiful stars for every age

World's most powerful women
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

World's most powerful women

On this day: March 19
Bernd.Brincken via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 19

10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

2019's most exciting cities in the world
Pixabay

2019's most exciting cities in the world