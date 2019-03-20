Pre-World War II era newspapers found in wall of Santa Barbara home

Old newspapers found in wall

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local contractor made an amazing discovery behind the walls of an old cottage in Santa Barbara last week.

Steve Bertrand of Bertrand Construction, found dozens of newspapers dating back to pre-World War II while repairing drywall in the bathroom.

"It was kind of mind-blowing,” Bertrand said, as he looked through the stacks of well-preserved newspapers.

The newspapers were printed by The Santa Barbara News-Press, Los Angeles Times and Los Angeles Examiner.

"I've never seen anything like this where there is 50 full pages of history," he said.

Most of the newspapers were printed in the Spring of 1939, months before the start of World War II. The bold headlines revealed ongoing turmoil in the United States and the world.

"War Fear Mounts As Hitler Defies Anti-Nazi Alliance," one headline reads.

"F.D.R. In Move For Lasting World Peace Calls On Hitler, Mussolini For Pledges," reads another.

For the most part, the newspapers are in good condition because of the lack of light and moisture in the wall.

"It appears there were never water leaks or mold issues. They are pretty much in pristine shape," Bertrand said. "Everything is very readable."

Bertrand made sure to hand over the newspapers to the owner of the property for safekeeping.