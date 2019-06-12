Warm temps prompt safety reminder for pet owners

With a canine’s fur coat, overheating can be deadly if left in a hot car. (Photo courtesy of Just Six Minutes)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - With recent temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average, you’re not the only member of your family noticing this heatwave.

Officials with Santa Barbara County Animal Services say when temps start to rise, they see an increase in dogs running loose - which could be because the pups have been left in the backyard and are out looking for cold water.

They even see pooches with burnt paw pads from running on hot asphalt.

Another unfortunate cause and effect of the hot weather, an increase in calls for dogs left in hot cars.

The shelter’s Community Outreach Coordinator says when its 70 degrees outside, it can get up to 140 degrees inside the vehicle and with a canine’s fur coat, overheating can be deadly.

“If you see a dog in a vehicle and its a hot day outside, all you need to do is give us a call, we’ll send an officer out there right away to check in on the situation. They are equipped with thermostats that allow us to measure the internal temperature of a vehicle and if needed, if the animal is in distress, we will remove the animal,” said Stacy Silva, Community Outreach Coordinator, Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Silva says it’s important to practice heat safety with your pets beyond not taking them with you in the car. She suggests taking walks in the early morning hours or later at night and giving fido access to shade and cool water.

If you see a dog in distress in the heat please call, 805-934-6119 X 07 or in an emergency, 911.

Silva says if an animal is overheating you’ll notice a heavy pant, hypersalivation, lethargy or even throwing up. If you recognize these symptoms in your pet, start a gradual cool down process and call your vet.