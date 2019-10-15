Oxnard police officer responds to complaint about kids skateboarding, does a kickflip

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard police officer made some new fans over the weekend.

Taylor Penny shared video of an Oxnard police officer's interaction with a group of skateboarders skating in a residential neighborhood.

According to Penny, a neighbor contacted police to report the kids for skateboarding. Officers arrived on scene, talked to the kids, and instead of giving them a lecture or a citation, recommended some better places for them to skate.

One of the officers even tried his hand at the sport, riding one of the kid's boards and nailing a kickflip (after one unsuccessful practice attempt). He even tried to hit a 360-flip, but couldn't stick the landing.

Penny says the interaction is a "great example of how awesome Oxnard Police Department is!"