Oxnard haunted house going up and beyond the fright all for a good cause

13th Gate Asylum Haunted House

OXNARD, Cali - A new haunted house has taken over Oxnard just in time for Halloween.

The 13th Gate Asylum Haunted House is getting rave reviews and all the proceeds are going to local nonprofit organizations.

"It was scary," said 19-year-old Alyssa Fonseca from Oxnard. "I went to Horror Nights, I went to Knotts Scary Farm and it doesn't compare to this."

Josue Montoya, from Los Angeles felt the same way.

"It was actually a lot scarier than Horror Nights," said Montoya. "People were chasing you, dudes were coming out of the ground."

This haunted maze is owned and operated by Camarillo native Tonay Brunett and her husband Jim. This scare started back in 2004 when the two created a haunted house inside their Camarillo home. Over the years it got so much attention thousands of people were driving from all over to experience the Brunett house of horror.

"We grew too big, and then we came here and now we are bigger," said Brunett.

All 57 cast members, as well as make-up artists, volunteer their time throughout the month of October.

Brunett says the family does not make a profit out of the event.

"No, not at all," said Brunett. "And what we are going to do is just take whatever money is left over after we pay all of our bills and donate it to the city of Oxnard and the different non-profits within that city."

Brunett say what makes them different from other haunted houses is that they change their theme every year.

"Our haunting style is much different from a lot of my other competitors," said Brunett. "We don't do any gore, there is no blood, it is pretty much just old fashion scaring. If you show up with your husband, you are just going in with your husband, and we are locking the door behind you and when we are ready to let you out we will."

Many visiting the haunted house had to be carried out due to the fear factor.

"This weekend we had eight people that we had to hold the maze for," said Brunett. "Two were squatters they wouldn't move, and we had to carry them out. And out of the eight, six of them were males. The guys go behind their girlfriend, and they are like I got you. You should see the scare cam. It says something different. He is like pushing his wife."

