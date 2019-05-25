Paradise Road river crossing to reopen Saturday after winter closure

Paradise Road to reopen at first Santa Ynez River crossing

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Thanks to an unusually wet winter, the first river crossing on Paradise Road in the Los Padres National Forest has been closed to cars since December.

At 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the road will finally reopen to all vehicles.

"A lot more people will be able to enjoy the area back there," said Jim Lopez of the Los Padres National Forest.

The road up to popular recreational areas near Red Rock Pools closed in the winter, when heavy rains led to damaged roads and a rising Santa Ynez River.

"There has been quite a bit of road damage and some of it is still in the process of being repaired, but that's usually what happens when we have heavy storm years," Lopez said.

People have still been able to hike or bike past the gate, but the road could see a caravan of cars this Memorial Day Weekend.

Lopez says the nearby ranger station gets more than 20 calls a day from people asking when the gate will reopen.

But not everyone is celebrating. Some people prefer the solitude.

"We have some very dedicated people who prefer it with the gate closed," Lopez said. "Because they prefer to go back on foot or on a bicycle. And it keeps things real quiet."

Friday offered one last chance to take a quiet bike ride. Noel Skaling was one of those taking advantage.

"One of the main reasons I came was because the roads are closed," he said. "It's nice to not have to worry about the other people or cars there. Some solitude. There's only a couple of folks out there. It was really nice."

After the gates open Saturday, the river crossing could have a busy summer ahead.