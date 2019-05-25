Outdoors

Paradise Road river crossing to reopen Saturday after winter closure

High water levels, road damage led to closure

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 07:13 PM PDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 07:13 PM PDT

Paradise Road to reopen at first Santa Ynez River crossing

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Thanks to an unusually wet winter, the first river crossing on Paradise Road in the Los Padres National Forest has been closed to cars since December. 

At 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the road will finally reopen to all vehicles.

"A lot more people will be able to enjoy the area back there," said Jim Lopez of the Los Padres National Forest.

The road up to popular recreational areas near Red Rock Pools closed in the winter, when heavy rains led to damaged roads and a rising Santa Ynez River.

"There has been quite a bit of road damage and some of it is still in the process of being repaired, but that's usually what happens when we have heavy storm years," Lopez said.

People have still been able to hike or bike past the gate, but the road could see a caravan of cars this Memorial Day Weekend. 

Lopez says the nearby ranger station gets more than 20 calls a day from people asking when the gate will reopen.

But not everyone is celebrating. Some people prefer the solitude.

"We have some very dedicated people who prefer it with the gate closed," Lopez said. "Because they prefer to go back on foot or on a bicycle. And it keeps things real quiet."

Friday offered one last chance to take a quiet bike ride. Noel Skaling was one of those taking advantage.

"One of the main reasons I came was because the roads are closed," he said. "It's nice to not have to worry about the other people or cars there. Some solitude. There's only a couple of folks out there. It was really nice."

After the gates open Saturday, the river crossing could have a busy summer ahead.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

On this day: May 25
NASA

On this day: May 25

Notable recalls of 2019
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later

20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers