Hikers seeing "amazing" progress on Montecito's Cold Spring Trail rebuild

Volunteers working to rebuild Cold Spring Trail

MONTECITO, Calif. - Cold Spring Trail in Montecito is still a hot spot for hikers, even though the trailhead is technically closed on East Mountain Drive.

"I've been coming here since I was a kid," Mara Fuller said as she walked by.

"Cold Springs Trail for me is one of the most gorgeous spots in Santa Barbara," hiker Robin Davidson said.

His hiking partner Iken Lord agreed.

"It's part of what makes Santa Barbara a paradise," he said.

The local favorite is passable for hikers, but is still the only trailhead in the area still listed as "closed" by the Montecito Trails Foundation.

"Closed" signs remain up as crews work to rebuild the trail after it was badly damaged in last January's debris flow.

Volunteers and local organizations are already making progress.

"A lot better than it was a month, month and a half ago," volunteer and Montecito resident Don Jack said. "It was downright dangerous then."

The Trails Foundation, Los Padres Forest Association and Santa Barbara County Parks are working together to oversee the construction projects with the help of volunteers.

Jack is one of the volunteers wheeling heavy stones up the hill using log rollers in order to build a stone wall near the trailhead. They are also cutting away at the cliff, creating more trail space.

"I'm a local Montecito resident," Jack said. "I love the trails. I'm retired. It's time to give back."

And hikers are already noticing a difference.

"I'm really amazed with how quickly they've turned it around," Fuller said. "I went directly after the mudslides and it was all destroyed. So it's amazing they've been doing work to improve it so quickly."

A new net recently went up to protect a soon-to-be parking area near the trailhead from falling rocks.

Santa Barbara County Parks has not yet released an estimated date for the completion of work or for when the trailhead will be open again.