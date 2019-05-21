Outdoors

Drought rules lifted and new trees go into the ground in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Beautiful donation helps

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 02:49 PM PDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 07:07 PM PDT

10 news trees are going in along Micheltorena Street and Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens in Santa Barbara now that the drought restrictions are over.(John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the strict drought rules now scaled back in Santa Barbara, street tree planting has begun again.

It was on hold until the rains returned, which has happened in a big way this winter.

With the help of a donation from Santa Barbara Beautiful, 10 Sweetshade trees with yellow blossoms have gone in around the Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens on Micheltorena Street.

"Each street is designated with a specific species and this is the designated species for this street," said David Gress with the organization. "They can get to be 40-feet tall with a 20-foot spread and they get covered with these fragrant flowers that smell like orange blossoms."

The group's President Penny Haberman said, "we had to wait until the city lifted its restrictions."  Then they could use the funds donated by the family of Past President Courtney Seeple. He has passed away and the money came from a specifically designated fund. A special memorial marker plaque went in for Seeple in the mid-block area. Members of the group each shoveled dirt in to remember him.

Putting the trees in from plastic pots required a technique that included loosening up the roots.

"They are going around in circles we don't want it to continue doing that because it will go around and choke the tree. They get root bound," said George Jimenez with the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Division.

The city says there's a backlog of work. 

"It's been several years it has been a trying time we lost a lot of trees," said Nathan Slack, Street street Supervisor. He says more plantings are expected through spring and summer in areas including the Mesa and off Portesuello near Las Positas.

For more information about Santa Barbara Beautiful, click here.
 

