New Goleta park needs a name

The new park in Goleta will have a skate park, a playground, and a splash pad. (City of Goleta)

The new park in Goleta will have a skate park, a playground, and a splash pad. (City of Goleta)

GOLETA, Calif. - Know any good names for a new park? The City of Goleta needs your help in choosing the name for the new park that will be completed in 2019.

The City says the new park is the first large park being developed by the City and is located at 170 South Kellogg Avenue, near the Toyota and Nissan dealership on Hollister Ave.

The park will offer a number of amenities for all ages including open space, a picnic area, a playground, walking paths, game tables, and a skate park.

The deadline to submit your name for the new park is Thursday, September 20 at 5:00 p.m. Submissions will be reviewed by the City's Naming Committee and the finalists will be considered at the October 3 meeting of the Parks & Recreation Commission at 6:00 p.m. The Commission will then provide a recommendation to the City’s Naming Committee, who will then present a final recommendation to the City Council on Tuesday, October 16 for consideration.

To view the design of the new park, click here.

To submit an online naming form, click here.

For more information on the naming of the new park, click here.