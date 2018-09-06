SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Outdoor Games

New Goleta park needs a name

City asks for public input on name

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 05:42 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 05:42 PM PDT

GOLETA, Calif. - Know any good names for a new park? The City of Goleta needs your help in choosing the name for the new park that will be completed in 2019.

The City says the new park is the first large park being developed by the City and is located at 170 South Kellogg Avenue, near the Toyota and Nissan dealership on Hollister Ave.

The park will offer a number of amenities for all ages including open space, a picnic area, a playground, walking paths, game tables, and a skate park.

The deadline to submit your name for the new park is Thursday, September 20 at 5:00 p.m. Submissions will be reviewed by the City's Naming Committee and the finalists will be considered at the October 3 meeting of the Parks & Recreation Commission at 6:00 p.m. The Commission will then provide a recommendation to the City’s Naming Committee, who will then present a final recommendation to the City Council on Tuesday, October 16 for consideration.

To view the design of the new park, click here.

To submit an online naming form, click here.

For more information on the naming of the new park, click here.

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Notable recalls of 2018
Toyota

Notable recalls of 2018

10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

Stars who served time behind bars

Stars who served time behind bars

On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently

11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

Beyonce through the years

Beyonce through the years

On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Celebrities with September birthdays
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Celebrities with September birthdays

On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California