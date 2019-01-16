Changes could be ahead for historic De la Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara

De la Guerra Plaza could be redesigned as part of a change in Santa Barbara to revitalize the area and possibly provide a new home for the Farmers' Market. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There could be major changes for Santa Barbara's historic De la Guerra Plaza that will solve several brewing issues in downtown.

The Santa Barbara City Council in a "big picture" discussion sees an opportunity to revitalize State Street, reinvent the plaza area, relocate the Saturday Farmers' Market and find a place for a new police station - all within a few blocks of each other.

First, the city is authorizing $40,000. for preliminary planning and public outreach on the plaza's future.

For years, it has been viewed by many residents as under used as the center piece of downtown bordered by City Hall, shops, restaurants and Casa de la Guerra.

The plaza area is where the first meeting of the city was held in August of 1950 in what was called a Common Council. The first City Hall was built there in 1875.

The site is used these days for the Old Spanish Days Fiesta mercado and is a gathering place for many rallies.

Aside from that, is is mainly a horseshoe shaped lawn that has been dead most of the year due to the drought. Benches where the public could sit no longer exist.

Efforts to redesign it have been presented in the past but have not been supported.

The current plan could involve leveling the site and recreating it for multiple uses. One could be the Saturday morning Farmers' Market which is in the eye of a discussion about the future use of its site at Cota and Santa Barbara street. That parking lot is considered a prime choice for the new police station headquarters that is a top city priority.

Developing that project would take two to three years.

Work could also take place on the plaza in advance of that. Early thoughts from downtown leaders has included a foot print that involves De la Guerra Street, the City Hall parking lot and Storke Placita walkway.

Uses beyond the Farmers' Market have been suggested including arts and crafts sales, cottage kitchen food creations, entertainment, and activities for children all in that square block.

Bringing that volume of people into downtown could be an economic boost to other areas nearby that have been lacking the energy once seen in the 14 block corridor.

A final decision on the police headquarters site has not been made by the council and is expected soon.

The Cota Street site is slightly smaller than the size needed for the building, and the city is working to gain some space from the next parking lot, used by the State Employment department.

Another site under review is on Victoria Street at De la Vina and it would involve changing the designation of a Spencer Adams Park and relocating community buildings and the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls club. Members of that group have already launched a strong, vocal opposition to the idea in front of the Parks and Recreation Commission.

At the same time the city is launching a larger study of the downtown area, public uses, spending patterns and an analysis of rental lease rates.