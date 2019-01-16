Local Lifestyle

Changes could be ahead for historic De la Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara

Use has fallen off in recent years

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 02:44 PM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 02:45 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There could be major changes for Santa Barbara's historic De la Guerra Plaza that will solve several brewing issues in downtown.

The Santa Barbara City Council in a "big picture" discussion sees an opportunity to revitalize State Street, reinvent the plaza area, relocate the Saturday Farmers' Market and find a place for a new police station - all within a few blocks of each other.

First, the city is authorizing $40,000. for preliminary planning and public outreach on the plaza's future.

For years, it has been viewed by many residents as under used as the center piece of downtown bordered by City Hall, shops, restaurants and Casa de la Guerra.

The plaza area is where the first meeting of the city was held in August of 1950 in what was called a Common Council.  The first City Hall was built there in 1875.

The site is used these days for the Old Spanish Days Fiesta mercado and is a gathering place for many rallies. 

Aside from that, is is mainly a horseshoe shaped lawn that has been dead most of the year due to the drought.  Benches where the public could sit no longer exist.

Efforts to redesign it have been presented in the past but have not been supported.

The current plan could involve leveling the site and recreating it for multiple uses.  One could be the Saturday morning Farmers' Market which is in the eye of a discussion about the future use of its site at Cota and Santa Barbara street.   That parking lot is considered a prime choice for the new police station headquarters that is a top city priority.

Developing that project would take two to three years. 

Work could also take place on the plaza in advance of that.  Early thoughts from downtown leaders has included a foot print that involves De la Guerra Street, the City Hall parking lot and Storke Placita walkway.

Uses beyond the Farmers' Market have been suggested including arts and crafts sales, cottage kitchen food creations, entertainment, and activities for children all in that square block. 

Bringing that volume of people into downtown could be an economic boost to other areas nearby that have been lacking the energy once seen in the 14 block corridor.

A final decision on the police headquarters site has not been made by the council and is expected soon.

The Cota Street site is slightly smaller than the size needed for the building, and the city is working to gain some space from the next parking lot, used by the State Employment department. 

Another site under review is on Victoria Street at De la Vina and it would involve changing the designation of a Spencer Adams Park  and relocating community buildings and the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls club.  Members of that group have already launched a strong, vocal opposition to the idea in front of the Parks and Recreation Commission.  

At the same time the city is launching a larger study of the downtown area, public uses, spending patterns and  an analysis of rental lease rates.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Betty White through the years
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS

Betty White through the years

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Survivors of abduction in the US
Barron County Sheriff via CNN

Survivors of abduction in the US

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

Celebrities who go by one name
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations
Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC-BY-SA

Spain's most pivotal 'Game of Thrones' filming locations

Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: January 15
Jo Hale for Getty Images

On this day: January 15

Most memorable celebrity weddings
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Most memorable celebrity weddings

Craziest truck spills
Arizona Dept. Public Safety via CNN

Craziest truck spills