'One Common Table' in the street brings community members together after winter disasters

A community bonding event called One Common Table brought out a large crowd to a closed of section of State Street for a two hour dinner party. (Photo: John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A balmy night was the setting for an outside dinner that stretched out a full city block in Santa Barbara this evening at what was called "One Common Table."

It's the second in a spontaneous series of community building meals after the devastating impacts following two winter disasters.

The idea comes from the Lois and Walter Capps project, a local non-profit. It was coordinated with the City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

The entire 1200 block of State Street was closed down to cars for the event.

Tables were lined end to end, chairs were set up and flowers were coloring the centerpieces.

Abby Fragosa who lives in the Milpas area came down with her friends and said, "I've met people here I would have never met before." She was sharing conversations about their interests and some of the food items. It was an event that had a simple message of neighborly time together without speeches or politics.

There was talk of trying the same concept on the Eastside of Santa Barbara, in Isla Vista and in Carpinteria soon.

Union 76 station owner Don Risdon was in town from Carpinteria and joined Alison Hardey from Jeannine's Bakery for a connection over some of her cookies made in her nearby kitchen. Both interact with the public heavily and have a strong gauge on community emotions day in and day out.

Todd Capps, an organizer said he just "let's it happen" once the event is set up. An organic flow occurs with the people moving the event along and bringing the different groups together. Todd's mother former Congresswoman Lois Capps was meeting and greeting many of the people arriving along with former Santa Barbara Mayor Hal Conklin.

With them were many first responders including police officers, sheriff's deputies and firefighters.

Menu items included pizza, pasta, salad, burritos, chicken, salads, beverages and a variety of desserts. Some items were brought in large serving dished from local restaurants for the community to graze through, sample and get a taste of the town.

Nearby restaurants were providing to go boxes and at the same time, their tables were full too.

Jazz music was provided by the duo of John Schnackenberg and Cougar Estrada who perform frequently nearby at the Pickle Room bar.

The setting was right in front of the landmark Granada Theatre.

The two hour event ended at 7 p.m.