LIVE: 2019 Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Solstice Festival is celebrating it 45th annual event with a theme called "Wonder" this weekend from June 21 to 23 in Alameda Park.

The 3-day festival is one of the largest art events in Santa Barbara County that draws thousands of attendees some who are from around the world.

The Summer Solstice Parade theme this year is "Wonder" and will take place on day two of the festival at noon. The parade will begin at the intersection of State Street and Cota and finishing up at the main event.

Thousands of participants will make their way up ten blocks of State Street to show handmade, people-powered creation of arts such as displays of floats, giant puppets, costumes, and masks.

Multi-cultural dancing, music, drumming, and drama makes this event truly one of a kind for the county during the summer.

For more information about the event Call 965-3396 or visit solsticeparade.com.