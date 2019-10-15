Hyatt Centric upgrades underway in Santa Barbara

Hyatt Centric getting upgrades in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Hyatt Centric hotel on the waterfront in Santa Barbara is getting a fresh look.

Improvements are underway that include the removal of some of the colonnade to reveal the original hotel entry.

There will also be upgrades to the landscaping, outdoor patio areas and renovations to the pool.

The hotel on Cabrillo Boulevard was once the headquarters for the White House Press Corps when President Reagan was in office and vacationing in Santa Barbara in the early 1980s. At the time, it was a Sheraton.