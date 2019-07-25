One-of-a-kind guitar desk built in Santa Barbara wood shop
Real instrument parts used on the project
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local woodworker has created a one-of-a-kind desk that will surely hit the right note.
Jay Keefrider hand-crafted the desk with a guitar top over several weeks in his shop.
It is made with bent Indian Rosewood sides, Black Walnut interior sound hole and quarter-sawn Maple faces.
The guitar inlay in the top uses real luthier materials including a full set of strings, frets, mother-of-pearl, abalone and ebony.
The drawer pulls are real ebony guitar bridges.
Many people strolling by have watched the creation come together with careful crafting in recent weeks.
The buyer is a private client who has remained anonymous.
Keefrider custom Furniture is on Olive Street near Haley in Santa Barbara.
