One-of-a-kind guitar desk built in Santa Barbara wood shop

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local woodworker has created a one-of-a-kind desk that will surely hit the right note.

Jay Keefrider hand-crafted the desk with a guitar top over several weeks in his shop.

It is made with bent Indian Rosewood sides, Black Walnut interior sound hole and quarter-sawn Maple faces.

The guitar inlay in the top uses real luthier materials including a full set of strings, frets, mother-of-pearl, abalone and ebony.

The drawer pulls are real ebony guitar bridges.

Many people strolling by have watched the creation come together with careful crafting in recent weeks.

The buyer is a private client who has remained anonymous.

Keefrider custom Furniture is on Olive Street near Haley in Santa Barbara.

