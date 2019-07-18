Former pop star home now for sale in Santa Barbara

The home of the late pop star George Michael is now for sale at just under $6-million. (Photo: Compass)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The mountain area home of the late pop star George Michael is now for sale in Santa Barbara.

The house is on Mount Calvary Road with sweeping views of the mountains and the city.

It has five bedrooms, six baths, tennis courts, a pool and 25 parking spaces

It sits on just over five acres.

Michael owned the house from 1989 to 2006.

Michael was a member of Wham! and an award winning solo artist with many chart topping hits. They include " Wake Me Up Before You Go Go " and " Careless Whisper. "

The listing price for the hexagon shaped home is just under $6-million.

Michael died of health problems in 2016 at the age of 53.

. The house has had another owner since then.