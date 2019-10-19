Affordable housing options Saturday in downtown Santa Barbara

If you thought affordable housing either with rentals or ownership is out of reach for your budget, Santa Barbara housing leaders have some solutions that could help you out. " A lot of people think affordable housing is for low income it is not . We have a crisis here in California and especially here in Santa Barbara, " said Jerry Morales with the Santa Barbara City Housing Authority.

" There's hope. But we have to open our minds. We have to think of new ideas, " he said.

Saturday there will be a special Housing Santa Barbara Day in De la Guerra plaza from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with information about workforce housing, affordable housing and tiny homes.

Just about every housing question you have will likely be answered there.

"We're putting out information about what is available to income earners at the low income and middle income as well. There's home ownership opportunities, " said Morales. "We have a lot of service office workers, teachers and medical responders that can't afford to buy a home and can't afford to rent here even though they are gainfully employed. "

This is the second year for this event. In 2018, many people had break through moments where they found housing and financing options they did not know about before.

"There's going to be 30 non-profit and government agencies describing the opportunities and programs they have available for all income groups. So there is hope, " he said.

Around Santa Barbara there are many unique housing projects for low and middle income workers. Some will be shown on trolley tours throughout the event.

"There will be trolley tours leaving about every 15 minutes from De la Guerra plaza. The tours take about 15 minutes and there will be a tour of several complexes in the downtown area that are owned by several of these agencies. They are beautiful buildings. They are usually the most beautiful in the neighborhood, " said Morales.

The housing event will also feature food trucks, live music from Spencer the Gardner, fire engine visits and miniature home building.