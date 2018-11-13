Santa Maria radio stations helping promote upcoming KCOY Turkey Drive

Holidays

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - For the third straight year, a pair of Santa Maria-based radio stations are teaming up with KCOY 12 Central Coast News during its annual Turkey Drive.

Leading up to the event, Mega 97.1 FM and La Buena (105.1 FM) are providing on-air promotion to their listeners throughout the day.

"We just love to be involved," said Mega 97.1 General Manager Ed Carcarey. "We love to be involved in our city in any way we can, and we love to team up with Good Samaritan Shelter and KCOY. They're great partners."

During the Turkey Drive on Thursday, Nov. 15, the two stations will broadcast live from the KCOY studios in Santa Maria. 

The stations are among the many in the local business community that help make the fundraiser a big success each year.

"I think we all have a responsibly, whether we take that as a small responsibility or a big responsibility, each business or each individual should do something go give back to their community," Carcarey said.

To help provide a little extra motivation for people to donate, Mega and La Buena will also hand out some free giveaways.

"From 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., we'll have MEGA and La Buena out there and we'll have Gina's Piece of Cake and Starry Sky Coffee Company. Free pastries and free coffee," said Carcarey.

A longtime resident of Santa Maria, Carcarey has been part of countless fundraisers and charitable events.

He believes it's all part of what makes the city a great place to call home.

"There's nobody like Santa Maria," Carcarey said. "Santa Maria really comes together. If there's a need in our city, our city comes together city like I've ever seen. They're incredibly generous and very hospitable."

The Turkey Drive will be held in two Santa Barbara County locations, at the KCOY Santa Maria studio and for the first time at Grocery Outlet in Lompoc.

The Turkey Drive will also be held in three San Luis Obispo County locations with donations there benefiting Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.

Dropoff locations in San Luis Obispo County includes California Fresh Market in Pismo Beach, Food Bank headquarters in San Luis Obispo and Vons in Atascadero.

Donations collected in the two counties will stay in those communities.

The KCOY Turkey Drive is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m..

For more information on Good Samaritan, visit www.goodsamaritanshelter.org

For more information on Food Bank,  visit www.slofoodbank.org
 

