Summer concerts serve up free meals for children across Santa Barbara County

Summer concert series serves up free food

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - School is out and summer is here. But for children fighting hunger across Santa Barbara County, that can mean more uncertainty.

"Kids are not in classes, they're not at school," Santa Barbara Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said Thursday. "And the school lunches that really provide that food safety net aren't available in the summer months."

So for the seventh year, local organizations are coming together to provide that safety net with the Summer Meal Concert Series.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara Unified School District, Orcutt Union School District, Lompoc Unified School District and No Kid Hungry are teaming up to serve free food across the county. Actor and South Coast resident Jeff Bridges is a national spokesperson for No Kid Hungry, and helped come up with the free summer meal idea in 2013.

"He had the idea: let's have bands and music," Santa Barbara Unified School District Board Member Laura Capps said. "Let's show these kids that it can be fun. And this is the community that cares about them. And let's have a party instead of a ‘free meal place.'"

Thursday's concert at Oak Park in Santa Barbara marked the first of eight concerts scheduled for this summer in the county. Families can enjoy free live music and a healthy meal, which is free for those 18 or younger.

The Foodbank says roughly 34,000 children in the county need nutritional assistance during the summer.

"In order for kids to have the energy to play and be active and to think good thoughts, they need to eat good food," said Nancy Weiss, food services director for the Santa Barbara Unified School District. "And the food [today] is delicious and handmade and made with love, most importantly."

Dozens of smiling kids packed the park Thursday, enjoying burgers, watermelon and fruit smoothies.

More kids have come out and more plates have been handed out in recent years, but more families still need help.

"Thirty percent more kids are actually taking advantage of these wonderful, free, healthy meals [in the past couple of years]," Capps said. "With their parents, often. But we still got a long way to go. We know that we're still missing a lot of kids that rely on free and reduced lunch during the year."

These concerts are just part of the solution.

"We gotta make sure that kids know, that families know that [there are] places around the county—52 places—where this kind of wonderful meal is happening," Capps said.

To find the nearest free meal location, text "SUMMERFOOD" to 877-877. The next concert is Monday at noon at Grogan Park in Santa Maria.

For more information visit:

1. https://www.sbunified.org/departments/business-services/food-services

2. https://foodbanksbc.org

3. https://www.nokidhungry.org