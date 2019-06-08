Pascucci meal deals celebrates 25 years in downtown Santa Barbara

Pascucci restaurant is celebrating 25 years in downtown Santa Barbara with a discount on 25 items for a week plus happy hour specials all month. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Pascucci restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara is serving up plates of its most popular meals as part of a 25th anniversary celebration.

For the next week, 25 of the top items will be 25 percent off.

Then for a total of 25 days during the celebration, there will be Happy Hour prices all day and night.

Pascucci is in the heart of downtown near the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The interior includes bar seating, tables for large parties, cozy booths and outside dining right on State Street.

The list of specials for the anniversary includes pasta, fish, salads, appetizers, and desserts.