Local ice cream shops celebrate 'National Coffee Ice Cream Day'

Creamistry ice cream shop in downtown Santa Barbara. Photo taken Sept. 6, 2018. (Oscar Flores / KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - September 6 marks National Coffee Ice Cream Day and many local businesses up and down the Central Coast are offering fans of the frozen treat a way to celebrate.

Coffee alone may not be enticing to some people, particularly cold coffee, but add cream, sugar, and some toppings and everything takes on a magical taste of its own.

Creamistry opened on June 29, 2018, at 935 State Street in Santa Barbara and carries 30 different flavors and non-dairy/vegan options that allow for up to 1,000 different tasty combinations. But one of their classic flavors is coffee ice cream.

You can get coffee ice cream with a shot of espresso, or just milk coffee, or go for their specialty coffee drink...the Affogato, a scoop of ice cream covered with hot espresso, whipped cream, and chocolate shavings.

Despite using liquid nitrogen in their shop, Creamistry says there are no safety or health issues because the N7 nitrogen is only used to freeze the ice cream, a process that creates a rapid freeze for richer and creamier ice cream. All orders are made when the customer orders and nothing is pre-made. The shop also has a unique way of ordering to allow customers to create their own tasty creations. Watch the Facebook video below. Celebrate National Coffee Ice Cream Day with Creamistry as they demonstrate how to make coffee flavored ice cream using liquid nitrogen! Creamistry Posted by KEYT NewsChannel 3 on Thursday, September 6, 2018

For the complete Creamistry menu, visit https://creamistry.com/menu.

McConnell's Fine Ice Cream offers Turkish and Brazilian coffee options as well as a Mocha almond fudge at all of their locations.

Baskin-Robbins, located at 3611 1/2 State Street in Santa Barbara is offering coffee flavored drinks for $2.99 in the months of September and October. Coffee ice cream lovers can enjoy a scoop of Jamoca coffee, Jamoca almond fudge, and/or Caramel Macchiato.

So how do you celebrate National Coffee Ice Cream Day on social media? Take a photograph or video of you indulging in your favorite coffee-based ice cream dessert and upload it to your social media pages using the hashtag #CoffeeIceCreamDay.