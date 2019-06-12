Emergency Foodbank feeding plan coming together for big disasters

Work is underway to develop an emergency feeding plan in a Santa Barbara County disaster. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

Work is underway to develop an emergency feeding plan in a Santa Barbara County disaster. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An emergency disaster feeding plan is in the works in Santa Barbara County.



In recent disasters, thousands of people were displaced and in a long term crisis, the food supplies would be challenged.



The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has revealed the dire need to find a solution.



Foodbank of Santa Barbara CEO Erik Talkin. "The Foodbank has a large warehouse in the north county but in the south our warehouse is much smaller so we have been actively trying to get a new warehouse in the south to allow us to store enough food to feed the community if the roads are damaged."



Many groups countywide have come together to see what's in place, what needs to be expanded, and what collaborations can be made.



"There are many resources we have in Santa Barbara County, the schools have kitchens or community centers and it is a question that we have these assets available," said Talkin.



A key component to the plan is to use existing locations such as the Franklin health care center and the neighbothood center right next door. They are vital on the Eastside of Santa Barbara and for residents on the lower Riviera. They are also linked to a school which makes it a hub for resources and food distribution.

No official sites have been named, but they will likely be referenced in the final report later this year.



AnnaMarie Swardenski is a consultant on emergency planning. She says, "you have some really incredible resources within your school districts here"



Flexibility will help tremendously depending on the incident.



Swardenski said, "every disaster is unique and we can't always identify ahead of time which shelters are going to be open or what sites are going to be available to provide meals or food box distribution."



Aside from fires and floods, the impact of a major earthquake is the scenario that would likely cut off the freeway routes and with it the food supply.



"One little split in the 101 in one place can lead to a catastrophic situation so if there are multiple splits we need to find other ways to get food in," said Talkin.



The goal is to have an emergency food plan countywide ready for a test in less than 6 months.



"Then by the fall have a training and a table top exercise or scenario based discussion on how it would work," said Swardenski.

For more information go to: https://foodbanksbc.org/