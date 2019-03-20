Food

Doc Bernstein's Ice Cream Lab expanding into Northern California

Founder: 'Nationwide brand is the goal'

Posted: Mar 20, 2019 03:09 PM PDT

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - A popular Central Coast ice cream parlor is offering up a big scoop from its corporate side.

Doc Bernstein's Ice Cream Lab is moving its local headquarters and expanding into Northern California.

"Nationwide brand is the goal," said Greg Steinberger, Founder of Doc Bernstein's. "Sacramento is the next step."

Steinberger said the expansion will begin with the opening of 100 old-fashioned ice cream parlors across California by 2026. Each parlor employs roughly 30 workers, with the majority being students and teens.

Reporter Beth Farnsworth talked to Steinberger by phone asking about an expansion into Santa Barbara.

"Heard of McConnell's?" he joked.

Steinberger referred to McConnell's Fine Ice Creams as the "local brand" in Santa Barbara and said Doc Bernstein's will focus first on Northern California before its brand crosses state lines.

In the short term, the 16-year-old company, which announced its nationwide goal two years ago, is moving its headquarters from Grover Beach to San Luis Obispo.

"No matter how big we get, our heart and roots will remain in the Central Coast," Steinberger said.

Doc Bernstein's expansion entails changes to its corporate structure; Steinberger has shifted into the role of Chairman of the Board. Michael Boyer, former Chief Operating Officer at Digital West, has been
appointed to Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

