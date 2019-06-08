A classic swirl on Chocolate Ice Cream Day is served up in Carpinteria

Foster Freeze serves up cones for $1.00 on Chocolate Ice Cream Day. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

Carpinteria, Calif. - From the vintage Fosters Freeze counter in Carpinteria hundreds of frosty cones are being handed to customers during the celebration of Chocolate Ice Cream Day.

They are going for $1.00 each in a special deal.

Employees have been trained to put a classic ripple and swirl to the cones, something Fosters Freeze has done for decades.

The Carpinteria site has a unique draw in a retro coastal town that is known for its throw-back look.

The cones will be served at the special price until 10 p.m.

Fosters Freeze has been serving ice cream, burgers, shakes and fries since 1946. The menu also has fish and chicken sandwiches.

The Carpinteria location also hosts classic cars in an "American Graffiti" look prior to the Rods and Roses car show later this month.