Food

A classic swirl on Chocolate Ice Cream Day is served up in Carpinteria

$1.00 deals at retro restaurant

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 06:58 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 08:32 PM PDT

Foster Freeze serves up cones for $1.00 on Chocolate Ice Cream Day. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

Carpinteria, Calif. - From the vintage Fosters Freeze counter in Carpinteria hundreds of frosty cones are being handed to customers during the celebration of Chocolate Ice Cream Day.

They are going for $1.00 each in a special deal.

Employees have been trained to put a classic ripple and swirl to the cones, something Fosters Freeze has done for decades.

The Carpinteria site has a unique draw in a retro coastal town that is known for its  throw-back look.

The cones will be served at the special price until 10 p.m.

Fosters Freeze has been serving ice cream, burgers, shakes and fries since 1946.  The menu also has fish and chicken sandwiches.

The Carpinteria location also hosts classic cars in an "American Graffiti" look prior to the Rods and Roses car show later this month.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June