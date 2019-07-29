Celebrating like the Greeks in Santa Barbara's Oak Park

The 46th Santa Barbara Greek Festival featured hours of authentic dancing along with music, food and art over the weekend. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With many people holding arms and dancing in a moving line, the Santa Barbara Greek Festival featured hours of authentic dancing along with music, food and art over the weekend.

The two-day event started 46 years ago as a benefit for the Greek Orthodox Church on San Antonio Creek Road.

The food can leave anyone's plate piled high with chicken, spanakopita, moussaka, and stuffed grape leaves.

A large chicken barbecue on site surrounded by volunteer chefs is a tradition.

Desserts sold individually and in variety trays were all created at the church kitchen nearby.

There were variations on the traditional drink Ouzo, including a Ouzorita, to go with beer, Greek coffee and wine.

An artist was painting live and selling past posters from the festival featuring the sites of Greece.

Musicians from the local area and Los Angeles-based bands performed. On the spot dancing lessons took place, and youth dancers — some performing for the first time in public — were part of the show.

A raffle had a grand prize of a trip for two to Greece.

The Greek festival is traditionally at the end of July just prior to Old Spanish Days.