Crash victim honored by family with fundraiser at Santa Barbara County Fair

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Three weeks after suffering an unimaginable loss, the Tremper family is spending the week at the Santa Barbara County Fair.

"This is tough on us for being here," said Geneieve Tremper. "The memories here have been so great for us. Being here without Sienna is just heartbreaking. The fact that we're never going to see her again is even worse."

Tremper is grieving the recent death of her daughter, Sienna Diaz-Tremper.

The 21-year-old Righetti graduate died on June 18 from injuries she sustained in a single-car crash on Figueroa Mountain Road.

"Losing her was very hard," said her sister Mackenzie Tremper. "She had a very infectious laugh that no matter how upset you were, she would always make your day better."

To honor Diaz-Tremper, the family is holding a fundraiser, which also holds another special purpose.

Four of Diaz-Tremper's siblings are showing and selling steers at the Fair, with one to be sold for the fundraiser.

"Half of the proceeds are going to benefit Chelsee Fuerch, who was also with Sienna in the car accident, who is still at Cottage Hospital, who is still fighting for her life," Tremper said. "We want to help her and her family as much as we can."

Holding the fundraiser at the Santa Barbara County Fair is a fitting tribute to Diaz-Tremper, who had deep ties to several Central Coast communities, including Nipomo, Orcutt and the Santa Ynez Valley.

While growing up, she lived in Nipomo, later moved to Orcutt, where she attended Righetti High School, and then moved to the Santa Ynez Valley, where she attended Santa Ynez High School.

She returned to Righetti for her senior year.

Her mom said Diaz-Tremper showed many pigs during her days in 4-H and FFA.

"She loved (the fair)," said Tremper. "It was definitely a highlight of her summer was coming to fair."

Tremper added her daughter was someone who was a friend to many and was "the life of the party."

"She walked into a room and always made everyone smile," said Tremper. "She would do anything for anybody and she was so caring and so loving and she spent a lot of her time taking care of other people."

Now, the family is hoping to raise as much money as possible for Fuerch

The local non-profit organization Wood-Claeyssens Foundation is set to purchase the family's top steer of the four at market value.

People who wish to donate and help the cause and add-on to the final price.

"Whether it's 25 cents or a dollar per pound or whatever it may be, we're hoping that all of us can get together and help this family," Tremper said.

Tremper added there has been a silver lining that she's found in this tragedy.

"There has been something positive," said Tremper. "With he passing away, she's definitely made people see life as it is, and that it can be gone in a second, and we as people need to be better people, and be better to each other and love each other."

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser can contact the Tremper family through their social media accounts.

They can also go to Santa Barbara County Fair livestock area, where the family steers are located in the Lucky Clover 4-H area.

The auction is scheduled for Saturday.

