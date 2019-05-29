Lifestyle

Extras invited to Timo Nunez music video shoot at Santa Barbara Courthouse stage

First of its kind performance blend

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 07:52 AM PDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 11:34 AM PDT

Tim Nunez music and dance video shoot...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Flamenco dance sensation Timo Nunez will be filming a music video in the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens Wednesday night. He's looking for extras for the crowd shots.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. 

Those attending are asked to wear dark clothing and bring a blanket to sit on during breaks in the shooting.

His new song "Breathe on Me" will be shot several times. 

Kickstarter campaign has also been established to help cover costs of the recording and other fees associated with using the site. Crowd participants will be asked for  $10.00 to offset the expenses for this location shoot.

Nunez has been a rising star in Santa Barbara since he was a child dancer in Old Spanish Days. He appeared in many Fiesta performances and annually dances at events during the city's largest summer celebration.

"My vision is to bring the tradition of flamenco to a larger audience with pop music. 'Breathe on Me,' which I sing in both Spanish and English, represents two cultures coming together," said Nunez.  "There's no one else in the United States who is a pop singer that also dances flamenco."

It means a lot of him to "perform on the same stage that gave me a start as a kid."

By donating to the online fundraising, Nunez says it will pay the costs of  backup dancers, performance crews, production, editing, wardrobe, location fees and other expenses. 

"They are going to make this video so magical," he said.

For more information, visit his website.

