World record for backwards walking could be set in Santa Barbara Sunday

2000 participants needed

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 09:38 AM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 03:05 PM PDT

A world record for walking backwards will require about 2000 people Sunday in Santa Barbara with organizer Cameron Benson saying it will only take about 15 minutes. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - You could be part of a world record for backwards walking Sunday morning in Santa Barbara when an attempt is made on State Street in downtown.

The current record is 1107 people for one kilometer. 

Organizer Cameron Benson is hoping 2000 people come out.

He says it's not a race, there's no hurry and it should only take about 15 minutes for most people.

Benson says the participants will all have bib numbers. Observers and cameras will verify that they don't turn around or break the strict rule of walking backwards the entire distance.

A $5 fee is requested to help the District Attorney's emergency victims fund.

"No special skills are required. Participants will walk backwards for one kilometer (about 7 blocks) up State Street," Benson said.  

All ages are welcome. Sports teams and schools are encouraged to walk together.

A move that turns you forward, such as a twirl or walking sideways, will lead to a disqualification.

The event follows the State Street mile race in the morning, an annual event involving runners and also dog owners.  For those in that race, the fee for the backwards walk is not requested.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund helps people who have had losses due to crimes and it will cover some of their urgent costs.

For more information on the World Record attempt, please contact Cameron Benson via email.

