Thousands of kids help kick off Santa Maria Elks Rodeo at Minetti Mini Rodeo

Minetti Mini Rodeo kicks off 76th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 76th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is officially underway.

On Thursday morning, the long-running event kicked off with one of its most popular events, the Clarence Minetti Mini Rodeo.

"No where else do they offer this deal," said Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling. "We have close to 7,000 kids in the stands, third graders that are here, and man, I tell you what, they really are excited. They're hooping and hollering, waving their flags. It's really neat to see."

Students, teachers, administrators and family members from Northern Santa Barbara County and South San Luis Obispo County schools packed the bleachers, as well as the four VIP tents around the Elks Unocal Event Center.

"We do it for the kids because this is the future of rodeo and the future of the western lifestyle. We just love to see these kids come in. They are more excited than the adults get," said Sterling.

For about 90 minutes, kids were treated to a scaled-down version of a regular rodeo performance.

"There's so many things to watch," said third grader Aurora Mendoza. "We got to watch mutton bustin', bull riding, horse riding, barrel racing."

The rodeo featured many professional cowboys and cowgirls, as well as local students.

"I think it's really cool that we all get to come out here and watch all these people perform for us," said third grader Weston Handy.

The idea of the rodeo is to give kids an experience they'll enjoy and want to watch again in the future.

"It's all very fun that we get to learn about the main idea of the whole rodeo," said Handy.

While the kids had a great time getting the chance to spend a few hours away from the classroom, there's also an educational component to the Mini Rodeo as well.

"There's a history of rodeo and a western way of life," Sterling said. "It's how the west was developed, so it's nice to be able to bring that history to reality when they watch the rodeo of what the cowboys went through when they settled the west."

The rodeo is provided to local school districts without any costs.

Tickets and transportation are provided through sponsorships and donations.

The 76th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade runs from May 30-June 2.

For more information, visit the Elks Rodeo website.