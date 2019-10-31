Thousands expected to visit businesses for Trick or Treat fun Thursday afternoon

Many businesses will be offering daytime treats to kick off Halloween fun in three Santa Barbara locations Thursday. (John Palminteri / KEYT )

Many businesses will be offering daytime treats to kick off Halloween fun in three Santa Barbara locations Thursday. (John Palminteri / KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Before the sun goes down Thursday, thousands of excited kids will be carrying bags of candy from stops in business districts on the South Coast.

Three key locations will be hosting events.

Downtown Santa Barbara shops and restaurants will have staff members out front to meet the children and give out treats. Last year many businesses had creative decorations and employees in costumes to be part of the activity.

The event is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Joining in will be businesses at the Paseo Nuevo Mall. They will have treats and a Monster Mash Dance Party across from Paseo Nuevo Cinemas. Guest services near Panda Express will also have Halloween swag.

Milpas street business owners will also have decorations up and buckets of candy ready for children.

A large banner is hanging over the street announcing the event.

It takes place from Canon Perdido to Carpinteria street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Participating businesses will have balloons out front. The event is coordinated by Milpas businesses and the Santa Barbara Eastside Society.

Santa Barbara's Coast Village Road will also take part. It will be converted to "Ghost Village Road."

The Coast Village Association says the event will stretch from the Montecito Country Mart on Hot Springs Road to Olive Mill. It will last from 3 p.m to 6 p.m.

In 2018, kids were joined in costume by their parents and pets.

The Olive Mill Plaza just down a driveway off Coast Village Road will have a special Dia de los Muertos display, fire engines, and CPR demonstrations.

Richie's Barber Shop will have substitute treats for kids who can not have sugar.

Here's the Scoop will have a costume contest and serve up Worms 'N Dirt gelato.

There is also a Halloween event in Goleta known as Trunk or Treat. It's a free community activity on the field at the corner of North Fairview and Stow Canyon put on by the Restoration Church.



