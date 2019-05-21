Support our Wishes in Flight airline miles drive

News

Posted: May 21, 2019 01:17 PM PDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 03:30 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties is once again teaming up with KEYT, KCOY & KKFX for the annual Wishes in Flight airline miles drive.

Every mile donated helps wish kids and their families travel to destinations around the world. Once donated, your miles will never expire and are used to support wishes across the country. This is just one simple way you can help grant a life-changing wish experience.

Do you have frequent flier miles to help make wishes come true?

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties serves Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. More than 40 wishes in progress need airfare. Nationally, Make-A-Wish would need more than 2.8 billion miles, or 50,000 round-trip tickets, to cover every travel wish each year.

