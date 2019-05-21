Support our Wishes in Flight airline miles drive

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Do you have frequent flier miles to help make wishes come true?

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties is once again teaming up with KEYT, KCOY & KKFX for the annual Wishes in Flight airline miles drive.

Every mile donated helps wish kids and their families travel to destinations around the world. Once donated, your miles will never expire and are used to support wishes across the country. This is just one simple way you can help grant a life-changing wish experience.

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties serves Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. More than 40 wishes in progress need airfare. Nationally, Make-A-Wish would need more than 2.8 billion miles, or 50,000 round-trip tickets, to cover every travel wish each year.